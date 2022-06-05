Mirova Trims Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mirova trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for approximately 0.7% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Mirova’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.29.

Shares of EL traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $264.22. 1,813,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.04. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.47.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

