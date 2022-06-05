Mirova Reduces Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Mirova lowered its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,051,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,292 shares during the quarter. Ballard Power Systems accounts for 4.6% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $38,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 34,036 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 302,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 165.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 163,242 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of BLDP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.30. 2,717,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,344. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 126.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

