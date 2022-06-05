Mirova Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mirova lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 510,079 shares of company stock worth $77,812,405. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $147.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,891,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,330,316. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.56 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.05. The company has a market cap of $260.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

