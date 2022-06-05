Mirova Purchases 8,991 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirova increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 178.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mirova’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mirova’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $9.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.79. 1,524,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.21. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

