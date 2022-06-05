Mirova Acquires 19,233 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the quarter. Itron accounts for about 1.3% of Mirova’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mirova owned 0.35% of Itron worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 7,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $51.53. 175,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,598. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

