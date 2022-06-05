Mirabella Financial Services LLP Takes $5.09 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 49,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $88.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,379. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.76 and a 12-month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

