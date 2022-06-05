Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 25,351 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,351 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 461,500 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 583,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,042,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,004.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 186,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,082,000 after buying an additional 169,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hugh M. Brown bought 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.66 per share, with a total value of $49,159.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,306.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,294 shares of company stock valued at $248,253. 17.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,905. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

About Brown & Brown (Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

