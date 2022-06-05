Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,362,870.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,979 shares of company stock valued at $37,974,152 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.53. 1,339,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,838. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.00 and its 200-day moving average is $202.09. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.44.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

