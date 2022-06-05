Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 82,800 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,618,000. Lennar comprises 1.0% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 41.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lennar by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Lennar by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

Shares of LEN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,458. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

