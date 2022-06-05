Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,401 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,972,000. Teleflex makes up 1.1% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Teleflex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 239.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 642,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $242,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the third quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 75,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded down $8.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.85. The company had a trading volume of 281,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,156. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $256.77 and a one year high of $428.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

TFX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

