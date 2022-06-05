Mirabella Financial Services LLP Increases Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 638.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,716 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned 0.12% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,021 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $116,833,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 452.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,185,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 971,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,143.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 862,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 792,877 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. The stock had a trading volume of 264,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,709. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.13.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

