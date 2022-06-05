Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys New Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 218,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.12% of Carnival Co. & at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 10,140,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,498,000 after buying an additional 1,094,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,450,377.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,369,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,314,000 after purchasing an additional 739,715 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 78.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,022,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,341,000 after purchasing an additional 448,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 97.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sir John Parker sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $125,524.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,117.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CUK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 1,458,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,449. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 56.97% and a negative net margin of 268.65%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 1,422 ($17.99) to GBX 1,537 ($19.45) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

