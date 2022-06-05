Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 14,511 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $56,968,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,500 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $2,308,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $83,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LIVN stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 188,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,555. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $58.18 and a twelve month high of $93.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIVN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

LivaNova Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.