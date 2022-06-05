Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.14. 587,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.87 and its 200-day moving average is $232.20. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

