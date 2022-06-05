Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 510.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,219 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.09.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $5.14 on Friday, hitting $243.65. 674,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,278. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.54 and its 200 day moving average is $272.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

