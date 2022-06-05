Mirabella Financial Services LLP Boosts Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2,210.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 0.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.34. The company had a trading volume of 530,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.43.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

