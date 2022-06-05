MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.45 Million

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $20,491.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,018.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,819.73 or 0.06062038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016828 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00210741 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.33 or 0.00607403 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.72 or 0.00628679 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00073456 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004335 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

