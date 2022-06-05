MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Hits $2.89 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00009666 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $31.38 million and approximately $347.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00196060 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004724 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001231 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00323595 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,841,751 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

