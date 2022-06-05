Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $363.00 by Barclays

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $363.00 price target by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.69.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $270.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.40. Microsoft has a one year low of $246.44 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.