MicroMoney (AMM) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

MicroMoney (AMM) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. MicroMoney has a market capitalization of $82,355.73 and $104,540.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

MicroMoney alerts:

MicroMoney Profile

MicroMoney (CRYPTO:AMM) is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. The official website for MicroMoney is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

