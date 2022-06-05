MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,065,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,560,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.07% of MGM Growth Properties worth $452,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGP opened at $41.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.96. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $33.43 and a 12 month high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.75%.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

