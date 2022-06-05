MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0399 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Special Value Trust alerts:

MFV stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Special Value Trust ( NYSE:MFV Get Rating ) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,592 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of MFS Special Value Trust worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.