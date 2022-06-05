Metaverse ETP Hits Market Cap of $3.76 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 4th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $10,007.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000693 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,261,697 coins and its circulating supply is 80,261,599 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

