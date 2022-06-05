Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $220.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.37.

NASDAQ FB opened at $190.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $516.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.09 and a 200-day moving average of $254.40. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,442 shares of company stock worth $9,345,941 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.8% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,380,000. Makena Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 29,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

