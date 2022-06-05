Merlin Capital LLC Takes $1.06 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000. Quanta Services makes up 1.2% of Merlin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 7,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 43,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $150,058,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded up $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.12. 1,746,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,492. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.40 and a fifty-two week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

