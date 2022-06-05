Merlin Capital LLC Invests $3.71 Million in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,117,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,000. OrganiGram accounts for about 4.3% of Merlin Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Merlin Capital LLC owned about 0.68% of OrganiGram at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,329,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $351.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 0.38.

OrganiGram ( NASDAQ:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

