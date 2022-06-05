Merlin Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,000. Scotts Miracle-Gro makes up 5.0% of Merlin Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,610,000 after acquiring an additional 723,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $55,114,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after purchasing an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth $26,901,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,529. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $207.34. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $1,722,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045 over the last ninety days. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

