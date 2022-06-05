MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.

Shares of MEIP opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,133 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 653,299 shares in the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

