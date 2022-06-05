Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,096,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,287. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.21. Medtronic has a twelve month low of $95.38 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.57.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after acquiring an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 148,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.