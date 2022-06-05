Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $125.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.57.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $95.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 67.56%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,504,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,527,226,000 after acquiring an additional 529,855 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

