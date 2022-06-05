Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.33. 9,653,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,192,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

