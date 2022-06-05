Mdex Reaches Market Cap of $88.61 Million (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Mdex has a total market cap of $88.61 million and $1.48 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0989 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00297272 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.79 or 0.00426829 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00031316 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 896,369,044 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

