Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MATW stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.81. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $444.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matthews International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $15,934,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth $11,488,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,840,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,558,000 after purchasing an additional 239,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,728,000 after purchasing an additional 158,222 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,981,000 after purchasing an additional 74,954 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

