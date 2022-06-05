Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,851 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Match Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 2Xideas AG increased its position in shares of Match Group by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 93,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 301,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 70,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 705,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,248,000 after purchasing an additional 325,804 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.87 and a 1-year high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.89.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

