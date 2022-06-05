Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,170,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.12% of Mastercard worth $431,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $357.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $305.61 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.