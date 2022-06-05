Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 260,038 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
About Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW)
