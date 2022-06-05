Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMW – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Mass Megawatts Wind Power shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 260,038 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

About Mass Megawatts Wind Power (OTCMKTS:MMMW)

Mass Megawatts Wind Power, Inc engages in developing clean energy systems for commercial and residential users in the United States. The company provides solar tracking systems to adjust the position of solar panels to receive the optimal level of direct sunlight throughout the day. It also offers wind energy production equipment.

