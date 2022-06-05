Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,216 shares of company stock worth $14,891,753. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.96. 7,897,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,120,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.