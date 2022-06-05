Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.57.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $1,138,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,216 shares of company stock worth $14,891,753. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.96. 7,897,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,120,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $93.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.40.
Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.34%.
Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

