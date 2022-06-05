Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MX. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MX stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 226.0% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 413,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 367,983 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 281,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $5,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

