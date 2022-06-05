Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MX. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
Shares of MX stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.11 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. Magnachip Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MX. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 226.0% in the first quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 597,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after purchasing an additional 413,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 367,983 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP increased its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 507,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 281,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $5,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.
About Magnachip Semiconductor (Get Rating)
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.