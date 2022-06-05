Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$84.00 target price on the stock.

MG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an overweight rating and set a C$78.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Magna International to C$72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Magna International from C$117.00 to C$101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.00.

Shares of MG stock opened at C$80.52 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$70.16 and a 12-month high of C$126.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 9.4900004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

