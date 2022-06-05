Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

LFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

LFT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.70. 73,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14. Lument Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,490 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 42,811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

