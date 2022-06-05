Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.35-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.61 billion-$7.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.54 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.35-9.50 EPS.

LULU opened at $300.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.81. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

