Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

LUCD stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 8.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

