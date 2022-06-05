Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after acquiring an additional 296,707 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after buying an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $195.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.22 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

