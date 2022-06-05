Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $249,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Natixis raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2,290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 553,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 530,006 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,822,037.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.87.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $38.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.