Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Sells 28,984 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 28,984 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tapestry by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,808,751 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $438,835,000 after acquiring an additional 518,261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,284,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $214,233,000 after acquiring an additional 329,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tapestry by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $180,210,000 after acquiring an additional 265,532 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,895,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $158,139,000 after acquiring an additional 388,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on TPR. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

