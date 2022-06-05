Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 792,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 36.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

