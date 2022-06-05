Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $277,000 in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,013,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after buying an additional 437,049 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $417,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 93,969 shares of company stock worth $5,369,291 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.87. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

