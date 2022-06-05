Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 2,509 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,509 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $1,299,228. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

