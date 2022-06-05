Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 2,214 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.15. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

