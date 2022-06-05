Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in V.F. by 332.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,035,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in V.F. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

VFC opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

